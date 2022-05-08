Abraham Ancer shoots 6-over 76 in round four of the Wells Fargo Championship

Abraham Ancer hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Ancer finished his day tied for 56th at 9 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 4 under.

On the 360-yard par-4 13th, Ancer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to 3 over for the round.

At the 299-yard par-4 14th, Ancer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ancer to 4 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Ancer's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 101 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.