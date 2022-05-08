  • Abraham Ancer shoots 6-over 76 in round four of the Wells Fargo Championship

  • In the final round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Abraham Ancer makes a 23-foot par putt on the par-4 4th hole.
    Highlights

    Abraham Ancer’s curled-in par save from 23 feet at Wells Fargo

