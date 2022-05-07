6-over 76 by Tyrrell Hatton in third round of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Tyrrell Hatton hit 10 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hatton finished his day tied for 31st at 2 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 641-yard par-5 second, Hatton got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hatton to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Hatton's 170 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to even-par for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Hatton's tee shot went 168 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hatton hit his next to the right rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 10th. This moved Hatton to 2 over for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 470-yard par-4 11th, Hatton chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hatton to 3 over for the round.

Hatton got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 16th hole, Hatton chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hatton to 4 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Hatton's his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Hatton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 6 over for the round.