Turk Pettit putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 third round in the Wells Fargo Championship

In his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Turk Pettit hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Pettit finished his day tied for 19th at even par; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 10th, Turk Pettit got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Turk Pettit to 1 over for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 12th, Pettit hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pettit to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Pettit hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 360-yard par-4 13th. This moved Pettit to 1 over for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th hole, Pettit reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pettit to even for the round.

On the par-4 first, Pettit's 171 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pettit to 1 under for the round.

On the 641-yard par-5 second, Pettit had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Pettit to even-par for the round.

Pettit got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pettit to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, Pettit had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pettit to even for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 sixth, Pettit had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pettit to 1 over for the round.