Troy Merritt putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 third round in the Wells Fargo Championship

In his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Troy Merritt hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Merritt finished his day tied for 24th at 1 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

Troy Merritt got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Troy Merritt to 1 over for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 12th, Merritt hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to even-par for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Merritt to 1 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Merritt's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 440-yard par-4 first hole, Merritt chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.

Merritt got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 2 over for the round.

On the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.