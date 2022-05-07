Tony Finau shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the Wells Fargo Championship

Tony Finau hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Finau finished his day tied for 31st at 2 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After a 278 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 first, Finau chipped his fourth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Finau to 1 over for the round.

Finau tee shot went 211 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 51 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for double bogey, bringing Finau to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Finau hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th. This moved Finau to 4 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 13th, Finau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 5 over for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th Finau hit his tee shot 286 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Finau to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 16th hole, Finau had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 3 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Finau's tee shot went 177 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.