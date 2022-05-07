Taylor Moore shoots 9-over 79 in round three of the Wells Fargo Championship

Taylor Moore hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Moore finished his day in 64th at 9 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 10th, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Moore to 1 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 12th, Moore's tee shot went 171 yards to the left rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 13th hole, Moore had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 1 over for the round.

After a 251 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 15th, Moore chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Moore to 2 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Moore's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 first, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 6 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 201-yard par-3 ninth green, Moore suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Moore at 9 over for the round.