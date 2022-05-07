Stewart Cink shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Stewart Cink hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Cink finished his day tied for 39th at 3 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

Cink missed the green on his first shot on the 225-yard par-3 third but had a chip in from 19 yards for birdie. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fourth hole, Cink hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 3 and had a two-putt bogey, bringing Cink to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Cink's 106 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 sixth hole, Cink had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.

At the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Cink got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

At the 467-yard par-4 eighth, Cink got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cink to even for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Cink hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

After a 252 yard drive on the 470-yard par-4 11th, Cink chipped his fourth shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cink to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Cink hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 360-yard par-4 13th. This moved Cink to 1 over for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 15th, Cink got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cink to 2 over for the round.

Cink got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 3 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 4 over for the round.