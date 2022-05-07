-
Stewart Cink shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the Wells Fargo Championship
May 07, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Stewart Cink nearly spins tee shot in hole for ace at Wells Fargo
In the third round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Stewart Cink makes birdie on the par-3 9th hole.
In his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Stewart Cink hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Cink finished his day tied for 39th at 3 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
Cink missed the green on his first shot on the 225-yard par-3 third but had a chip in from 19 yards for birdie. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 fourth hole, Cink hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 3 and had a two-putt bogey, bringing Cink to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Cink's 106 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 sixth hole, Cink had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.
At the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Cink got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.
At the 467-yard par-4 eighth, Cink got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cink to even for the round.
At the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Cink hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.
After a 252 yard drive on the 470-yard par-4 11th, Cink chipped his fourth shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cink to even-par for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Cink hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 360-yard par-4 13th. This moved Cink to 1 over for the round.
At the 490-yard par-4 15th, Cink got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cink to 2 over for the round.
Cink got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 3 over for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 4 over for the round.
