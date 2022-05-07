Stephan Jaeger shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Stephan Jaeger hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Jaeger finished his day tied for 24th at 1 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the par-4 sixth, Jaeger's 155 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

Jaeger got a double bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Jaeger to 3 over for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 12th, Jaeger hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 2 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 13th, Jaeger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to 3 over for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Jaeger chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 2 over for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 15th, Jaeger got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Jaeger to 3 over for the round.