Si Woo Kim finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Si Woo Kim hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 13th at 1 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After a 212 yard drive on the 641-yard par-5 second, Kim chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.

On the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Kim's 192 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to even for the round.