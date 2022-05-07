  • Sergio Garcia shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the Wells Fargo Championship

  • In the third round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Sergio Garcia makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Sergio Garcia's 15-foot birdie putt at Wells Fargo

    In the third round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Sergio Garcia makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.