Sergio Garcia shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Sergio Garcia hit 10 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Garcia finished his day tied for 31st at 2 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 641-yard par-5 second, Garcia got on the green in 6 and one-putt for double bogey, bringing Garcia to 2 over for the round.

After a 225 yard drive on the 365-yard par-4 fifth, Garcia chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Garcia to 4 over for the round.

Garcia missed the green on his first shot on the 201-yard par-3 ninth but had a chip in from 14 yards for birdie. This moved Garcia to 3 over for the round.

Garcia got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garcia to 4 over for the round.

After a 256 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Garcia chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 3 over for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 15th, Garcia chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Garcia to 4 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 16th hole, Garcia reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 3 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Garcia's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, Garcia chipped in his fourth from 7 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Garcia at 4 over for the round.