  • Scott Piercy putts well but delivers a 3-over 73 third round in the Wells Fargo Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Scott Piercy makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-3 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Scott Piercy drains 16-foot birdie putt at Wells Fargo

    In the second round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Scott Piercy makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-3 12th hole.