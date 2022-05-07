Scott Piercy putts well but delivers a 3-over 73 third round in the Wells Fargo Championship

Scott Piercy hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Piercy finished his day tied for 24th at 1 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 fourth, Scott Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott Piercy to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Piercy hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 sixth. This moved Piercy to 2 over for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Piercy chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Piercy to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 467-yard par-4 eighth hole, Piercy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Piercy to 2 over for the round.

Piercy got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Piercy to 3 over for the round.

After a 246 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Piercy chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 2 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 16th, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 3 over for the round.