Ryan Armour shoots 6-over 76 in round three of the Wells Fargo Championship

Ryan Armour hit 4 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Armour finished his day tied for 54th at 5 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

At the 360-yard par-4 13th, Armour's tee shot went 212 yards to the native area, his second shot went 84 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his approach went 68 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Armour to 1 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 third, Armour's tee shot went 207 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Armour hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 sixth. This moved Armour to 5 over for the round.

After a 240 yard drive on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Armour chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Armour to 6 over for the round.