Russell Knox putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 third round in the Wells Fargo Championship

Russell Knox hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Knox finished his day tied for 31st at 2 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 470-yard par-4 11th, Russell Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Russell Knox to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 168-yard par-3 green 12th, Knox suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th hole, Knox reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 1 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Knox's tee shot went 174 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 21 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Knox got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, Knox had a 79 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 2 over for the round.