Russell Henley shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Russell Henley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Henley finished his day tied for 44th at 4 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

Henley got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to 1 over for the round.

Henley's tee shot went 270 yards to the native area and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th. This moved Henley to 2 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 third, Henley's tee shot went 203 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 228 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 fourth, Henley chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Henley to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Henley's 186 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 3 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Henley's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.