Rory putts well but delivers a 7-over 77 third round in the Wells Fargo Championship

Rory Sabbatini hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Sabbatini finished his day tied for 39th at 3 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 fourth, Rory Sabbatini had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Rory Sabbatini to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, Sabbatini had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 4 over for the round.

Sabbatini got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 5 over for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Sabbatini hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Sabbatini's 200 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 4 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 12th, Sabbatini's tee shot went 150 yards to the right rough and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Sabbatini's tee shot went 169 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Sabbatini had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 7 over for the round.