  • Rory McIlroy putts well in round three of the Wells Fargo Championship

  • In the third round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Rory McIlroy makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Rory McIlroy drills 9 iron to 6 feet and birdies at Wells Fargo

    In the third round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Rory McIlroy makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.