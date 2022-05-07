Rory McIlroy putts well in round three of the Wells Fargo Championship

Rory McIlroy hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McIlroy finished his day tied for 6th at 2 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 10th, Rory McIlroy had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Rory McIlroy to 1 over for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 11th, McIlroy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McIlroy to 2 over for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, McIlroy chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to even for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 17th, McIlroy hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, McIlroy had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.