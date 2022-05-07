Rickie Fowler putts well but delivers a 4-over 74 third round in the Wells Fargo Championship

Rickie Fowler hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fowler finished his day tied for 31st at 2 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 first, Rickie Fowler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rickie Fowler to 1 over for the round.

On the 641-yard par-5 second, Fowler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 52-foot putt for birdie. This put Fowler at even for the round.

Fowler had a fantastic chip-in on the 225-yard par-3 third. His tee shot went 195 yards to the left side of the fairway and his second shot went 15 yards to the left side of the fairway where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at even-par for the round.

Fowler hit his tee shot 239 yards to the native area on the 440-yard par-4 fourth. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Fowler to 1 over for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Fowler chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 3 over for the round.

Fowler got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 4 over for the round.