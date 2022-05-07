Peter Malnati shoots 7-over 77 in round three of the Wells Fargo Championship

Peter Malnati hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Malnati finished his day in 62nd at 7 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 10th, Malnati had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Malnati to 2 over for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 11th, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Malnati to 3 over for the round.

Malnati got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Malnati to 4 over for the round.

At the 365-yard par-4 fifth, Malnati got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Malnati to 6 over for the round.

At the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Malnati got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Malnati to 8 over for the round.