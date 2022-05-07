Paul putts well but delivers a 6-over 76 third round in the Wells Fargo Championship

Paul Barjon hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Barjon finished his day tied for 54th at 5 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 470-yard par-4 11th, Paul Barjon had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Paul Barjon to 2 over for the round.

Barjon got a bogey on the 299-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barjon to 3 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 15th, Barjon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barjon to 4 over for the round.

Barjon got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barjon to 5 over for the round.

On the 641-yard par-5 second hole, Barjon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to 4 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 440-yard par-4 fourth, Barjon went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Barjon to 5 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 eighth, Barjon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barjon to 6 over for the round.