Nick Taylor shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Nick Taylor hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 13th at 1 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

Taylor got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.

After a 251 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Taylor chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 first, Taylor's 173 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

After a 243 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 fourth, Taylor chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Taylor to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Taylor had a 205 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.