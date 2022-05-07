12-over 82 by Michael Thompson in third round of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Michael Thompson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 over for the tournament. Thompson finished his day in 65th at 12 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Thompson hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th. This moved Thompson to 2 over for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 5 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Thompson's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fourth, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 7 over for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 8 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 eighth, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 12 over for the round.