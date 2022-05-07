Michael Gligic shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Wells Fargo Championship

Michael Gligic hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Gligic finished his day tied for 24th at 1 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 470-yard par-4 11th, Gligic had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Gligic to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 13th hole, Gligic had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Gligic's 119 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to even for the round.

At the 225-yard par-3 third, Gligic hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.

Gligic got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gligic to even-par for the round.

On the 365-yard par-4 fifth, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 1 over for the round.