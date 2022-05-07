Max Homa shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Max Homa hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Homa finished his round in 2nd at 6 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

Homa got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Homa's 101 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to even-par for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 11th, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 1 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 12th, Homa's tee shot went 184 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 249 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Homa chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 1 over for the round.