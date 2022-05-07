Matthew Wolff shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the Wells Fargo Championship

Matthew Wolff hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Wolff finished his day tied for 6th at 2 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 first hole, Wolff had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 225-yard par-3 third, Wolff missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Wolff to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Wolff's 167 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 eighth, Wolff had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 1 under for the round.

Wolff got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wolff to even for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 13th, Wolff had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 1 over for the round.

Wolff missed the green on his first shot on the 190-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 16 yards for birdie. This moved Wolff to even-par for the round.