  • Matthew Wolff shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the Wells Fargo Championship

  • In the third round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Matthew Wolff makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Matthew Wolff holes crazy flop for birdie at Wells Fargo

    In the third round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Matthew Wolff makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.