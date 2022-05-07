Matthew NeSmith shoots 5-over 75 in round three of the Wells Fargo Championship

Matthew NeSmith hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 44th at 4 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 third, NeSmith's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, NeSmith hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fourth. This moved NeSmith to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 467-yard par-4 eighth hole, NeSmith had a 75 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved NeSmith to 3 over for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 11th, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 4 over for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 12th, NeSmith hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 3 over for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 15th, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 4 over for the round.

NeSmith got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 5 over for the round.