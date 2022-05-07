Matt Kuchar shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Matt Kuchar hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Kuchar finished his day tied for 39th at 3 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

Kuchar got a double bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Kuchar's 140 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 1 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 third, Kuchar's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fourth, Kuchar had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kuchar to 3 over for the round.