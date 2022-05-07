  • Matt Fitzpatrick shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Wells Fargo Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Matt Fitzpatrick makes birdie on the par-3 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Matt Fitzpatrick goes right at the flag to set up birdie at Wells Fargo

    In the second round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Matt Fitzpatrick makes birdie on the par-3 12th hole.