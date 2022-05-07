-
-
Matt Fitzpatrick shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Wells Fargo Championship
-
May 07, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- May 07, 2022
-
Highlights
Matt Fitzpatrick goes right at the flag to set up birdie at Wells Fargo
In the second round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Matt Fitzpatrick makes birdie on the par-3 12th hole.
Matt Fitzpatrick hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Fitzpatrick finished his day in 5th at 3 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
After a tee shot at the 225-yard par-3 third green, Fitzpatrick suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Fitzpatrick at 1 over for the round.
On the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to even for the round.
On the 470-yard par-4 11th, Fitzpatrick had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.
-
-