Matt Fitzpatrick shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Wells Fargo Championship

Matt Fitzpatrick hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Fitzpatrick finished his day in 5th at 3 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After a tee shot at the 225-yard par-3 third green, Fitzpatrick suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Fitzpatrick at 1 over for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to even for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 11th, Fitzpatrick had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.