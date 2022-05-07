Martin Laird shoots 6-over 76 in round three of the Wells Fargo Championship

Martin Laird hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Laird finished his day tied for 54th at 5 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Laird hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 15th. This moved Laird to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Laird hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 first. This moved Laird to 4 over for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Laird had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to 5 over for the round.

Laird got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to 6 over for the round.