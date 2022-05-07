Mackenzie Hughes putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 third round in the Wells Fargo Championship

Mackenzie Hughes hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hughes finished his day tied for 24th at 1 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 440-yard par-4 first hole, Mackenzie Hughes had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mackenzie Hughes to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Hughes hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Hughes's 174 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hughes to 1 under for the round.

Hughes got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hughes to even for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Hughes's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 10th, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting. This moved Hughes to 2 over for the round.

After a 246 yard drive on the 470-yard par-4 11th, Hughes chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hughes to 3 over for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th hole, Hughes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 16th hole, Hughes had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 190-yard par-3 green 17th, Hughes suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.