-
-
Luke List shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the Wells Fargo Championship
-
May 07, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- May 07, 2022
-
Extended Highlights
Luke List's Round 2 highlights from Wells Fargo
In the second round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Luke List carded a 4-under 66 to get to 6-under for the tournament and four strokes off the lead heading into the weekend.
Luke List hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 6th at 2 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
On the 641-yard par-5 second, List had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved List to 1 over for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 15th, List had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 4 over for the round.
-
-