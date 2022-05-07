Luke List shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the Wells Fargo Championship

Luke List hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 6th at 2 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 641-yard par-5 second, List had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved List to 1 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 15th, List had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 4 over for the round.