Luke Donald shoots 5-over 75 in round three of the Wells Fargo Championship
May 07, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Shot of the Day
Luke Donald’s 135-yard hole out is the Shot of the Day
In the second round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Luke Donald holes out from the rough from 135 yards out to make an eagle at the par-4 13th hole.
Luke Donald hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Donald finished his day tied for 44th at 4 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
After a tee shot at the 168-yard par-3 12th green, Donald suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Donald at 1 over for the round.
On the 412-yard par-4 16th, Donald had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 3 over for the round.
On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Donald's his second shot went 4 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
Donald got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 5 over for the round.
On the 467-yard par-4 eighth hole, Donald reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 6 over for the round.
At the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Donald hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 5 over for the round.
