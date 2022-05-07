  • Luke Donald shoots 5-over 75 in round three of the Wells Fargo Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Luke Donald holes out from the rough from 135 yards out to make an eagle at the par-4 13th hole.
    Shot of the Day

    Luke Donald’s 135-yard hole out is the Shot of the Day

