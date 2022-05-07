Luke Donald shoots 5-over 75 in round three of the Wells Fargo Championship

Luke Donald hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Donald finished his day tied for 44th at 4 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After a tee shot at the 168-yard par-3 12th green, Donald suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Donald at 1 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 16th, Donald had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 3 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Donald's his second shot went 4 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

Donald got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 5 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 eighth hole, Donald reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 6 over for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Donald hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 5 over for the round.