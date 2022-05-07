Lanto Griffin putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 third round in the Wells Fargo Championship

Lanto Griffin hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Griffin finished his day tied for 19th at even par; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the par-5 10th, Lanto Griffin's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lanto Griffin to 1 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 12th, Griffin's tee shot went 168 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 12 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 16th hole, Griffin had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Griffin his second shot was a drop and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he one putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Griffin's 169 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 sixth hole, Griffin chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Griffin to even-par for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Griffin's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.