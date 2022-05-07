-
Lanto Griffin putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 third round in the Wells Fargo Championship
May 07, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Impact
Lanto Griffin shares a special connection with 21-year-old from Dream on 3
Ahead of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Lanto Griffin meets Luke from the non-profit Dream on 3. Luke has been battling Hereditary Leiomyomatosis and Renal Cell Cancer (HLRCC) since was 19. Lanto's father passed away from cancer when he was 11. Lanto gives Luke a quick lesson and then hits some shots on the range.
Lanto Griffin hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Griffin finished his day tied for 19th at even par; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
On the par-5 10th, Lanto Griffin's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lanto Griffin to 1 under for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 12th, Griffin's tee shot went 168 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 12 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 16th hole, Griffin had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.
On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Griffin his second shot was a drop and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he one putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Griffin's 169 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 sixth hole, Griffin chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Griffin to even-par for the round.
On the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Griffin's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
