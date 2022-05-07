6-over 76 by Kurt Kitayama in third round of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Kurt Kitayama hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Kitayama finished his day tied for 19th at even par; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 third, Kitayama's tee shot went 206 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Kitayama got a double bogey on the 484-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kitayama to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 10th, Kitayama hit his 95 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kitayama to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kitayama hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th. This moved Kitayama to 4 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 12th, Kitayama's tee shot went 172 yards to the right rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 15th, Kitayama chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 6 over for the round.