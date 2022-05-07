9-over 79 by Kevin Chappell in third round of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Kevin Chappell hit 6 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Chappell finished his day in 63rd at 8 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 10th, Chappell got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Chappell to 2 over for the round.

Chappell got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Chappell to 3 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 12th, Chappell's tee shot went 137 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th, Chappell had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Chappell to 9 over for the round.

Chappell got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chappell to 10 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Chappell's 166 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to 9 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 first, Chappell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chappell to 10 over for the round.