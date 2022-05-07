Kelly Kraft shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the Wells Fargo Championship

Kelly Kraft hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Kraft finished his day tied for 44th at 4 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th, Kraft had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kraft to 1 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Kraft's tee shot went 170 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 30 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 fourth, Kraft chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kraft to 3 over for the round.

Kraft got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kraft to 4 over for the round.

Kraft hit his tee at the green on the 201-yard par-3 ninth, setting himself up for a long 49-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Kraft to 4 over for the round.