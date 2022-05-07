Keegan Bradley putts well in round three of the Wells Fargo Championship

Keegan Bradley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bradley finished his day in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 641-yard par-5 second hole, Keegan Bradley hit an approach shot from 138 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Keegan Bradley to 1 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fourth, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to even for the round.

Bradley got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 1 over for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 11th hole, Bradley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 12th, Bradley hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 16th hole, Bradley had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to 3 under for the round.