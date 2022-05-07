K.H. Lee putts himself to an even-par third round of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, K.H. Lee hit 12 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lee finished his day tied for 13th at 1 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the par-4 13th, K.H. Lee's 135 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved K.H. Lee to 1 under for the round.

After a 248 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Lee chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

On the 641-yard par-5 second, Lee got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Lee to even-par for the round.