Justin putts well but delivers a 6-over 76 third round in the Wells Fargo Championship

Justin Lower hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lower finished his day tied for 44th at 4 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 641-yard par-5 second, Justin Lower had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Justin Lower to 1 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 third, Lower's tee shot went 200 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 20 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fourth, Lower had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lower to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, Lower had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lower to 2 over for the round.

Lower got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lower to 3 over for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Lower had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lower to 4 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 10th, Lower got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Lower to 5 over for the round.

Lower got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lower to 6 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Lower's 117 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 5 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 15th, Lower had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lower to 6 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 16th hole, Lower reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 5 over for the round.

Lower got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lower to 6 over for the round.