6-over 76 by Joel Dahmen in third round of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Joel Dahmen hit 13 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Dahmen finished his day tied for 54th at 5 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

Dahmen got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 10th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 13th, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 3 over for the round.

Dahmen got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 4 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Dahmen his second shot went 2 yards to the right rough, his third shot went 2 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.