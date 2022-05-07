Jhonattan Vegas shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Wells Fargo Championship

Jhonattan Vegas hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Vegas finished his day tied for 13th at 1 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

At the 440-yard par-4 fourth, Vegas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Vegas to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 591-yard par-5 10th hole, Vegas hit an approach shot from 171 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to even for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 15th, Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 16th hole, Vegas had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to even-par for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Vegas's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Vegas got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Vegas to 2 over for the round.