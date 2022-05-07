9-over 79 by Jason Day in third round of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Jason Day hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Day finished his round tied for 13th at 1 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 third, Day's his second shot went 41 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Day got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Day to 5 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Day's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

After a 261 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 15th, Day chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Day to 8 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 16th, Day had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 9 over for the round.