James Hahn putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 third round in the Wells Fargo Championship

In his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, James Hahn hit 8 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hahn finished his day tied for 3rd at 4 under with Anirban Lahiri; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; and Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under.

James Hahn got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving James Hahn to 1 over for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hahn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to even-par for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 eighth, Hahn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 1 over for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 18th, Hahn's tee shot went 276 yards to the native area and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Hahn to 2 over for the round.