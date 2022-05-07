  • James Hahn putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 third round in the Wells Fargo Championship

  • In the third round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, James Hahn makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-4 7th hole.
    Highlights

    James Hahn's 16-footer for birdie at Wells Fargo

    In the third round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, James Hahn makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-4 7th hole.