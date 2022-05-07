J.T. Poston shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the Wells Fargo Championship

J.T. Poston hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Poston finished his day tied for 24th at 1 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 first hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Poston hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 second. This moved Poston to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 sixth hole, Poston had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 eighth, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to even-par for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Poston's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 412-yard par-4 16th, Poston got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Poston to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 190-yard par-3 17th green, Poston suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Poston at 4 over for the round.