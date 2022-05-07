  • J.T. Poston shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the Wells Fargo Championship

  • In the third round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, J.T. Poston makes a 29-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.
    Highlights

