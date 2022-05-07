Henrik Norlander shoots 5-over 75 in round three of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Henrik Norlander hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Norlander finished his day tied for 44th at 4 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the par-4 13th, Norlander's 146 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 15th, Norlander got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Norlander to even-par for the round.

Norlander got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 1 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Norlander's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 3 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 first hole, Norlander reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Norlander hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Norlander to 3 over for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Norlander reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 4 over for the round.

At the 467-yard par-4 eighth, Norlander got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Norlander to 5 over for the round.