Hank Lebioda shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Hank Lebioda hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Lebioda finished his day tied for 24th at 1 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

Lebioda got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Lebioda's 115 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lebioda had a 187 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

At the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Lebioda got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Lebioda hit his next to the right rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 10th. This moved Lebioda to 2 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 13th, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 3 over for the round.

Lebioda hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 14th. This moved Lebioda to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Lebioda's 184 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 3 over for the round.