6-over 76 by Dylan Wu in third round of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Dylan Wu hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 54th at 5 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 10th, Wu hit his 145 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

Wu got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wu to even-par for the round.

After a 248 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 15th, Wu chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wu to 1 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 16th, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 2 over for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 18th, Wu got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wu to 3 over for the round.

On the 641-yard par-5 second, Wu got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Wu to 5 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 third, Wu's tee shot went 207 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.