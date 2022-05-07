-
6-over 76 by Dylan Wu in third round of the Wells Fargo Championship
May 07, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Dylan Wu goes right at the flag to set up birdie at Wells Fargo
In the opening round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Dylan Wu makes birdie on the par-3 12th hole.
In his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Dylan Wu hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 54th at 5 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 10th, Wu hit his 145 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.
Wu got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wu to even-par for the round.
After a 248 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 15th, Wu chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wu to 1 over for the round.
On the 412-yard par-4 16th, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 2 over for the round.
At the 465-yard par-4 18th, Wu got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wu to 3 over for the round.
On the 641-yard par-5 second, Wu got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Wu to 5 over for the round.
On the 225-yard par-3 third, Wu's tee shot went 207 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.
