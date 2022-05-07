Dylan Frittelli shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Dylan Frittelli hit 8 of 14 fairways and 5 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 44th at 4 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After a 253 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 10th, Frittelli chipped his fifth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

Frittelli got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 2 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 12th, Frittelli tee shot went 165 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 12 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Frittelli's 137 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 3 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Frittelli's tee shot went 174 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 29 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a 227 yard drive on the 641-yard par-5 second, Frittelli chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 5 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Frittelli hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Frittelli to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, Frittelli had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Frittelli chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Frittelli to 4 over for the round.