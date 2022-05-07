  • Denny McCarthy shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the Wells Fargo Championship

  • In the third round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Denny McCarthy makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Denny McCarthy finishes with unbelievable chip-in birdie at Wells Fargo

