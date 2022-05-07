Denny McCarthy shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the Wells Fargo Championship

Denny McCarthy hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. McCarthy finished his day tied for 6th at 2 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 641-yard par-5 second, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 484-yard par-4 sixth, McCarthy chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 2 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 12th, McCarthy's tee shot went 139 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 360-yard par-4 13th, McCarthy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McCarthy to 4 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 190-yard par-3 green 17th, McCarthy suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, McCarthy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved McCarthy to 4 over for the round.