6-over 76 by Dawie van der Walt in third round of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Dawie van der Walt hit 10 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Van der Walt finished his day tied for 54th at 5 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the par-4 14th, van der Walt's 77 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van der Walt to 1 under for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 15th, van der Walt chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved van der Walt to even-par for the round.

Van der Walt got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving van der Walt to 1 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 first, van der Walt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving van der Walt to 2 over for the round.

Van der Walt got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van der Walt to 5 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 eighth, van der Walt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving van der Walt to 6 over for the round.