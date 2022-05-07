-
-
6-over 76 by Dawie van der Walt in third round of the Wells Fargo Championship
-
May 07, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- May 07, 2022
-
Highlights
Dawie van der Walt's 30-foot birdie putt at Wells Fargo
In the opening round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Dawie van der Walt makes a 30-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
In his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Dawie van der Walt hit 10 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Van der Walt finished his day tied for 54th at 5 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
On the par-4 14th, van der Walt's 77 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van der Walt to 1 under for the round.
After a 272 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 15th, van der Walt chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved van der Walt to even-par for the round.
Van der Walt got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving van der Walt to 1 over for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 first, van der Walt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving van der Walt to 2 over for the round.
Van der Walt got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van der Walt to 5 over for the round.
On the 467-yard par-4 eighth, van der Walt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving van der Walt to 6 over for the round.
-
-