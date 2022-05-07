David Lingmerth putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 third round in the Wells Fargo Championship

In his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, David Lingmerth hit 10 of 14 fairways and 4 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lingmerth finished his day tied for 31st at 2 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

David Lingmerth got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving David Lingmerth to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Lingmerth's 103 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 2 over for the round.